It’s good to be the prince. What more is there to say after Prince William’s astonishing salary was revealed in the Duchy of Cornwall’s 2023 annual report on Thursday? Prince William reportedly received a private income this year of nearly £6 million – which converts in American dollars to more than $7.5 million.

All for doing… prince stuff I guess? Or make that prince and also duke stuff, because the Prince of Wales became the 25th Duke of Cornwall after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died and his father, King Charles III, was coronated and took over the royal throne.

Once William inherited the title of Duke, he received any surplus of profits from the dukedom (which – forgive the tangent – sounds like the name the Blue Devils should give to a new indoor stadium if they ever get a decent football team to fill it up).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Back on point though, the Duchy recorded net profits of £24.048 million – or roughly $30.34 million – for the financial year of 2022 to 2023, according to the report. That means Duke Willy Money-bags (nickname pending) was actually in line to receive $30.34 million, and it was only reduced because he inherited the estate halfway through the financial year.

Well I hope he is able to get by on that measly $7.5 million this year, and make it until next year… when he is expected to make in excess of $30 million?!

In short, Prince William, aka the Prince of Wales, aka the Duke of Cambridge, is making it rain big time, or as he might say, he’s indubitably causing much monetary precipitation.