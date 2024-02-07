King Charles has been diagnosed with a "form of cancer." However, Palace insiders were shocked by the news of his diagnosis.

King Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer,” which came as a surprise to Palace insiders. According to PEOPLE, the monarch revealed via the Palace that he went in for a prostate procedure.

“I was really shocked when I heard it,” a palace insider told the publication.

“He has not looked himself. I put it down to grief—he’d had two deaths close together [his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Sept. 2022 and his father, Prince Philip in April 2021]—but maybe he wasn’t well, without realizing so. It would take it out of him,” the palace insider added.

While the form of cancer has not been revealed, the Palace did confirm that the monarch does not have prostate cancer.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace said in a statement per PEOPLE.

Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, told the publication that a more specific diagnosis will probably be made in the future.

“In time we might know,” he said, “but for now, there is a feeling that they have been pretty open.”

However, the Palace is keeping positivity as he is undergoing”regular treatments,” the statement read, adding, “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

At this time, his public duties have been postponed.

Will Prince Harry and Prince William Speak After News Of King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have taken their family over to the U.K. amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

“We often see in families, incidents like this bridge a gap,” royal expert Gareth Russell told Us Weekly on Tuesday of Harry’s trip back to the U.K. “They build a bridge [between] formally estranged members of a family. Cancer is nothing to be taken lightly and maybe it puts into perspective quarrels and fights that you’ve had before.”

“It could also be a case of as it was with [Queen] Elizabeth II‘s funeral, that this is more of a temporary emotional rebounding that will then fall apart, partly because of the geographical distance,” he said, referring to Harry’s trip across the pond for his grandmother's funeral.

However, according to Entertainment Tonight, “there are no plans for Prince William and Harry to meet during his London visit.” As of now, “nothing [is] scheduled in the diary.”