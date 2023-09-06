Sofia Coppola's ‘Priscilla' recently made its triumphant debut at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. But it's not just the crowd's seven-minute and 30-second standing ovation that made it iconic. It's Priscilla Presley's seal of approval too, as she held back tears during the movie premiere.

During the film festival, Sofia Coppola joins Priscilla Presley herself and the film's lead actors, Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. It's a major feat for the actors to receive a standing ovation in Venice itself.

However, the most heartwarming moment came when Priscilla Presley herself set the stage emotionally.

“It’s very difficult to watch a film about you and about your life and about your love,”

Though she acknowledged the difficulty of watching such a personal story, Priscilla commended Sofia Coppola for her dedication to authenticity.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework, and I really put everything out for her that I could.”

‘Priscilla' draws its narrative from Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, “Elvis and Me,” co-authored with Sandra Harmon. In the United States, A24 has secured the distribution rights, while Vision Distribution, a subsidiary of Sky, will handle distribution in Italy. This explains the interim agreement struck before the Venice Film Festival.

After her emotional response, Priscilla explained the significance of showing her story at the forefront of the big screen.

“Elvis would pour his heart out to me. His hopes, his fears, his loss of his mother, and I was the person who really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was older in life than in years,”

And despite criticisms of Elvis's portrayal, the film is one of Sofia Coppola's magnum opus, approved by Priscilla Presley herself for its authenticity.