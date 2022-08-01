Project L will be free to play Riot reveals ahead of EVO 2022

The upcoming Riot fighting game Project L has just been confirmed to be free-to-play just ahead of the EVO Championships 2022 in Las Vegas.

Will Riot’s Fighting Game Project L be Free-to-Play?

About to head off to Vegas for Evo, but before I do… pic.twitter.com/bQ9QoSwvpK — Tom Cannon (@ProtomCannon) August 1, 2022

Riot Games has just confirmed that Project L is going to be free-to-play, following the trend of previous Riot Games like League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Valorant. The confirmation came through a new teaser video by Project L Executive Producer Tom Cannon. The team also promised that the game’s monetization will be respectful of players’ wallets.

Cannon also shared other updates about the game. With core mechanics almost clean and ready for launch, the development team has now shifted its focus to building champions and game features like competitive play and social systems. Cannon says that one of the team’s goals is to remove any barriers that could prevent players from enjoying the game.

“We want you to be able to play no matter where you live, what your skill level is, or how much money you have to spend on a game,” says Project L Executive Producer Tom Cannon. “To that, I’m happy to confirm that Project L will be free-to-play.”

Cannon also showed a short teaser of Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess, as the newest Champion in development for Project L. According to a dev blog post, Illaoi in Project L will turn “heads and dominates a room with her physical presence and confident, purposeful swagger.” Talking about Illaoi, the blog post reads:

“Illaoi has an extremely unique fighting style (a heavy golden idol and spirit tentacles combined), so these motion studies helped sort out some unknowns even more than if she were to use a sword or axe. We want to nail how her tentacles work and move, how her power is felt by her player, and how absolutely devastating it is to be hit by her.”

We’re definitely looking forward to seeing Illaoi in action when Project L launches.