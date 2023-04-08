Tory Lanez has filed a motion for a new trial following his Megan Thee Stallion shooting conviction. However, Los Angeles County prosecutors said that his claims “lack substance.”

Attorneys Alexander Bott and Kathy Ta filed the opposition on behalf of the District Attorney’s office on Thursday (April 6) according to a copy of the prosecution’s Response to the Defendant’s Motion for a New Trial.

The prosecutors believe that Lanez’s attorneys have filed a “baseless” claim. They believe there are three reasons as to why Lanez-born Daystar Peterson wouldn’t be entitled to a new trial.

One, a new trial can only be granted if the defendant can “demonstrate a reversible error or other defect.” Per HipHopDX, “The prosecution argued that Lanez’s arguments for a new trial are based on facts that they didn’t dispute in the original trial.” So there was no “defect.”

One of the claims was that Lanez was denied the right to counsel under the Sixth Amendment. None of the evidence including the admission of DNA was improper. The alleged “improper” evidence wasn’t objected to at trial, making it “proper” by the letter of the law, per the publication.

Lastly, the prosecution believes that Lanez’s claim that he wasn’t allowed to testify was false. The other claim that his rights were violated due to not allowing him to take the stand prosecutors also argued against.

On December 23, 2022, a grand jury found Tory Lanez guilty of all three charges against him: felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 20 years in prison and possible deportation to his home country of Canada.