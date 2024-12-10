ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Providence Friars (6-4) visit the DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) Tuesday night in Chicago! It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-DePaul prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Providence-DePaul College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Providence-DePaul Odds

Providence: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

DePaul: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 138.5 (-106)

Under: 138.5 (-114)

How to Watch Providence-DePaul

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence is 6-4 this season, but they starts the season 5-0. They have not played their best basketball as of late, but they are a very good team that can get hot. Providence did not play any great teams in their first five games, but a win is a win. They have prepared for this game by playing Oklahoma, Indiana, and BYU, though. They went 1-2 in those games, but that competition in the nonconference will get them ready to go for conference play.

The best part of the Friars game this season is their defense. They are allowing 63.8 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the Big East. Along with that, Providence holds teams to under 40 percent shooting, and just 30.1 percent from beyond the arc. Providence has to have a good defensive game Tuesday night if they want to win on the road.

DePaul is off to a great start this season, there is no denying that. However, their competition has not been the hardest. The Blue Demons have not beaten any power conference teams this season. Their one time playing one, DePaul lost to Texas Tech by 14 points. With their fairly easy nonconference schedule, DePaul is not super prepared for this one. Providence should be able to take advantage of that.

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul, as mentioned, is off to a great start. They are coming off a loss against Texas Tech, but they were 7-0 before that. With their hot start, DePaul was one of the best scoring teams in the country. They averaged 84.8 points per game, which is 27th in the nation, and first in the Big East. Yes, the Blue Demons did not have the toughest competition, but they were able to handle business the way they should. If DePaul can find a way to keep their offense hot, they will be able to win.

Providence is a good team, but they have run into some struggles. The Friars have lost four of their last five games, and they are struggling on both ends of the court. In those five games, the Friars are allowing 74.0 points per game, and scoring just 70.8. Providence has not been a great scoring team all season, either. If DePaul can take advantage of this on Tuesday, they will open up their conference season with a great win.

Seven different players on the team play at least 20.0 minutes per game. They use their bench plenty, so they get contributions from a lot of different players. Jacob Meyer and Isaiah Rivera are the two top scorers on the team, and the only players to average double digit points. Conor Enright leads the team with 7.4 assists, and that is seventh-best in the nation, as well. With these three players, the Blue Demons have a great chance to beat Providence.

Final Providence-DePaul Prediction & Pick

DePaul is off to a good start, but they struggle when it comes to Big East play. For that reason, I will take Providence to win this game on the road.

Final Providence-DePaul Prediction & Pick: Providence ML (+102)