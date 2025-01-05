ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Sunday with a matchup between Providence and Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-UConn prediction and pick.

The No. 11 UConn Huskies (11-3, 3-0 Big East) host the Providence Friars (7-7, 1-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 5, at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn, riding a seven-game winning streak, looks to continue their dominance in the series, having won the last four matchups against Providence. The Huskies' offensive efficiency poses a significant challenge for the Friars. Providence, under second-year coach Kim English, will need to find answers for UConn's size and versatility. Watch for UConn's guard play and the impact of their backcourt, led by Alex Karaban, as they aim to extend their impressive run in conference play.

Here are the Providence-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Providence-UConn Odds

Providence: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

UConn: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Providence vs. UConn

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: NBC

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

In a stunning upset, the Providence Friars could topple the top-ranked UConn Huskies in their upcoming Big East clash. Despite UConn's impressive 11-3 record and seven-game winning streak, Providence has the potential to exploit the Huskies' vulnerabilities. The Friars' balanced scoring attack, led by Jayden Pierre and Bensley Joseph, who both average over 11 points per game, could pose problems for UConn's defense. Providence's ability to draw fouls, as evidenced in their recent matchup where UConn committed 29 fouls, could disrupt the Huskies' rhythm and potentially lead to foul trouble for key players like Alex Karaban.

Furthermore, Providence's resilience cannot be underestimated. The Friars have shown they can compete with top-tier teams, with their win against BYU earlier this season. With the guidance of second-year coach Kim English, Providence has demonstrated adaptability and growth throughout the season. If the Friars can capitalize on their free-throw opportunities, unlike their previous meeting where they struggled at the line, and maintain their defensive intensity, they could force UConn into uncomfortable situations. A strong start and the ability to neutralize UConn's offensive efficiency will be crucial for Providence to secure a victory against their formidable conference rival.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 11 UConn Huskies are poised to continue their dominance over the Providence Friars in their upcoming Big East clash. UConn's offensive efficiency averaging 83.7 points per game this season, will likely overwhelm Providence's defense. The Huskies' balanced scoring attack, with five players capable of reaching double figures, presents a multifaceted threat that the Friars will struggle to contain. UConn's ability to knock down three-pointers, evidenced by their 36.9% success rate from beyond the arc, will stretch Providence's defense and create opportunities inside for their big men.

Defensively, UConn's size and versatility pose significant challenges for Providence. The Huskies' shot-blocking prowess, averaging 6.8 blocks per game, will deter the Friars from easy baskets in the paint. Additionally, UConn's recent history against Providence, including a convincing 74-60 victory in their last meeting, demonstrates their ability to perform under pressure. With the game taking place at Gampel Pavilion, where UConn holds a strong home-court advantage, the Huskies are well-positioned to extend their impressive run in conference play and solidify their status as Big East frontrunners.

Final Providence-UConn Prediction & Pick

The upcoming matchup between the UConn Huskies and Providence Friars promises to be an exciting clash in the Big East. UConn, currently ranked No. 11 with an impressive 11-3 record, enters this game on a seven-game winning streak, showcasing their offensive prowess and defensive tenacity. The Huskies have demonstrated their ability to score efficiently, averaging 83.7 points per game, and their depth is a significant advantage. With players like Alex Karaban and Solo Ball leading the charge, UConn's size and athleticism will likely overwhelm the Friars, who have struggled against ranked opponents this season.

On the other hand, Providence comes into this game with a 7-7 record and a recent history of inconsistency. Despite their strong home performance earlier in the season, they have faced challenges on the road and against top-tier teams. The Friars will need to rely on their key players, such as Jayden Pierre and Bensley Joseph, to step up and deliver a strong offensive performance. However, UConn's defense has proven formidable, forcing turnovers and limiting scoring opportunities for opponents. If Providence can find a way to execute effectively and limit their mistakes, they might keep it competitive. Still, UConn's current form suggests they will emerge victorious and cover the spread in this matchup on their home court at Gampel Pavilion.

Final Providence-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -14.5 (-110), Over 137.5 (-110)