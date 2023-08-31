PSG has successfully secured the signature of French wonderkid Bradley Barcola in a significant transfer deal worth €45 million ($57.2 million), reported by goal.com. The 20-year-old talented winger is poised to join the French champions, bolstering their squad after a productive stint with Lyon.

The deal comes as PSG undergoes a transformation under the leadership of manager Luis Enrique, who has been reshaping the team's composition during this transfer window. The departure of key players like Neymar to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia has created room for new talent, and Barcola's arrival is expected to fill the void left by the Brazilian superstar.

Barcola's promising performance in the 2022-2023 season with Lyon has earned him recognition. He scored an impressive tally of seven goals and contributed ten assists in various competitions. His versatility as a winger adds an extra dimension to PSG's attacking options, making him a valuable asset for the squad.

PSG has been proactive in building a dynamic and competitive team, evident from the series of signings that have taken place during this transfer window. Barcola joins a list of notable newcomers to the club, including Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Ousmane Dembele, and Lucas Hernandez.

With an undefeated start to the new season, PSG appears determined to maintain their winning streak. Interestingly, Barcola's transfer could set the stage for a swift reunion with his former team, as PSG is scheduled to face Lyon in an upcoming Ligue 1 match on Sunday. The match could potentially showcase Bradley Barcola's talents against his former club, adding an intriguing element to the contest.

As the transfer window draws to a close, PSG's proactive approach to recruitment aims to position the team for success in both domestic and international competitions.