Randal Kolo Muani‘s desire to secure a move to PSG has taken a drastic turn as the Eintracht Frankfurt forward has refused to participate in training sessions, reported by goal.com. He aims to push through a transfer to the French club.

Throughout the summer, PSG has shown significant interest in Kolo Muani, culminating in a substantial bid of €80 million (£69 million/$86 million) which was recently turned down by Eintracht. In a bold move to expedite his transfer, Kolo Muani has chosen to go on strike, opting not to participate in training ahead of Eintracht's Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Levski Sofia.

Eintracht Frankfurt has responded to Kolo Muani's actions with disappointment, expressing their disapproval of the 24-year-old forward's approach. Last season, Kolo Muani showcased his scoring prowess by netting 15 Bundesliga goals, making him a valuable asset on the field.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In an official statement, Markus Krosche, the club's sporting director, conveyed his concerns: “We got to know Randal differently and know his real character. There's a lot coming at him at the moment and this has resulted in this reaction, which is wrong, something we've made clear to him and those around him in all its implications.”

Despite the ongoing transfer saga, Eintracht Frankfurt remains focused on their immediate sporting commitments. Krosche emphasized the importance of the upcoming Europa Conference League match against Levski Sofia, stressing that the behavior of individual players would not affect the club's transfer activities.

As the transfer window deadline approaches on September 1, PSG might make another bid for Randal Kolo Muani in their pursuit of strengthening their attacking options. The situation continues to unfold as both clubs navigate the intricacies of player transfers and the priorities of their respective squads.