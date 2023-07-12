Former agent of Marco Verratti, Donato Di Campli, has accused PSG of using “blackmail” to keep the midfielder from joining Barcelona in 2017, reported by goal.com. The stunning claims come amid a period of uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe‘s future at the club.

The Italian midfielder was linked with a move to Barcelona in both 2016 and 2017. However, Di Capli now claims that PSG threatened to sack Verratti if he went ahead with the move. Speaking to Relevo, the agent alleged that PSG players are “imprisoned” and that the club uses blackmail to keep players from leaving.

“PSG's attitude is always blackmail. We had decided to go to Barcelona. That, obviously, the emir did not like. Al Khelaifi even told me that if I kept trying to do the operation with Barca, Verratti was going to let me (go). And that's how it ended up happening. I'm sure Marco was scared, he won't admit it, but that's how it is,” Di Campli said.

The agent also had harsh words for PSG's management, saying they do not care about the players and “It's a club that has no soul.” He also accused the club of focusing only on money and suggested that PSG does not let players leave because they believe everything is “buyable.”

While PSG is yet to respond to the allegations, it's unlikely that they will let the accusations go unchallenged. PSG fans will be interested to see how the club reacts to these claims, which, if proven true, could have a damaging effect on the club's reputation.

Meanwhile, Marco Verratti is set to play in the club's pre-season games, with PSG preparing to play against teams like Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Inter Milan. Fans of both teams will be looking forward to these highly anticipated games, which will provide a glimpse into the form of both teams ahead of the new season.