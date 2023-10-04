The historic St. James' Park is bracing itself for its first Champions League encounter in two decades as Newcastle United prepares to lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In a game that promises fireworks, manager Eddie Howe acknowledges the Herculean task of thwarting PSG's Kylian Mbappe and believes that only a near-flawless performance will suffice.

As Newcastle looks forward to the euphoria of a Champions League night, Howe emphatically rejects deploying a man-marking strategy against Mbappe, whom he dubs “probably the best player in the world.” Instead, he underscores that curtailing Mbappe's brilliance is a collective endeavor that requires exceptional teamwork.

Despite Newcastle's recent defensive solidity, boasting an impressive run of five consecutive clean sheets, Howe recognizes the magnitude of the challenge posed by Mbappe and PSG. The French sensation lit up the footballing world last season with 50 goals to his name and has already begun this campaign in scintillating form, notching eight goals.

Howe asserts, “We need to be perfect in the game.” While the Newcastle defense has been relentless in recent outings, he acknowledges the formidable nature of their defensive assignment against PSG and Mbappe. The strategy will revolve around the team's structural integrity, aiming to nullify space and keep the world's best player at bay.

Looking ahead to the pulsating encounter, Howe expresses eagerness to embrace the electric atmosphere that Newcastle fans create at St. James' Park. He anticipates a memorable night and hopes to etch a remarkable result against PSG

Reflecting on the positive momentum that has recently swung Newcastle's way, Howe focuses on harnessing the newfound strength in their home performances. Despite challenges posed by injuries to key players like Callum Wilson and Sven Botman, Joelinton has a chance to shine, and Sandro Tonali is match-fit.

As the showdown with PSG looms, Newcastle United is brimming with anticipation. The clash promises to be an exhilarating spectacle that could leave an indelible mark on the club's Champions League history.