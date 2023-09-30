Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) owner, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has ended the lingering transfer speculation surrounding French sensation Kylian Mbappe. Al-Khelaifi emphatically declared that Mbappe's future is firmly rooted in the French capital, stating, “We are happy to have him and will have him.”

Throughout the summer transfer window, Mbappe was at the center of intense transfer rumors, primarily linking him to Real Madrid. His refusal to sign a contract extension and subsequent exclusion from the squad fueled speculation about his departure. However, the situation has taken a different turn, and Mbappe has been reintegrated into the PSG fold.

Mbappe is currently in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, adding a layer of uncertainty to his future. Despite this, Al-Khelaifi remains optimistic about the player's commitment to the club.

“Kylian Mbappe is a PSG player. He loves the club,” asserted the PSG owner. Al-Khelaifi praised the 24-year-old forward, lauding him as “the best in the world.”

Despite the ongoing contract negotiations, Mbappe has wasted no time demonstrating his pitch prowess. In the early stages of the 2023/24 season, he has already notched an impressive eight goals in just six appearances under PSG's head coach, Luis Enrique.

The uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future has led to speculation about potential destinations, with Real Madrid frequently mentioned as a suitor. However, Premier League clubs have also entered the fray, further adding to the intrigue.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain. The club will aim to secure their prized asset's long-term commitment while fans worldwide await the final decision of the World Cup-winning superstar. With his market value estimated at €180m (£155m) by Transfermarkt, Mbappe's future remains one of the most captivating stories in modern football.