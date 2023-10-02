Kylian Mbappe, the prolific forward for PSG, is facing challenges in regaining his peak physical fitness after missing the club's pre-season tour in the summer, reported by GOAL. The absence from crucial pre-season training sessions has reportedly impacted Mbappe's ability to recover effectively between games.

Despite these hurdles, Mbappe has shown his resilience on the field, scoring an impressive eight goals in seven appearances across various competitions this season. His determination has kept him in the lineup for PSG, evident in his recent start against Clermont Foot, although fans noted that he wasn't performing at his usual stellar level during the goalless draw.

Reports from sources close to the player have highlighted the impact of his missed pre-season preparations on his current physical condition. It's believed that Mbappe's absence from the team's training sessions has contributed to his struggle to reach his optimal fitness level, leading to challenges in maintaining peak performance during matches.

This situation arose after Mbappe's decision not to extend his stay at PSG beyond the 2023/24 season, a choice that led to his exclusion from the pre-season tour squad to Japan, overseen by manager Luis Enrique. The fallout from this decision has manifested in Mbappe's performance, with the effects of the missed training becoming apparent on the pitch.

Despite these challenges, fans and pundits alike remain optimistic about Kylian Mbappe's ability to overcome his current fitness hurdles. As PSG prepares for their upcoming Champions League clash against Newcastle, supporters will be eagerly watching to see how Mbappe navigates these challenges and continues to contribute significantly to his team's successes.