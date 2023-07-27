Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti refused to comment on the recent rumors involving PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has dominated the headlines in the football world this week following Al Hilal's historic €300 million ($332 million) offer for his services.

Should Mbappe accept what is reported to be a one-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club, he would receive an astronomical €200 million fixed salary with commercial deals and image rights taking it up to €700 million.

That said, the Frenchman has no interest in even negotiating with Al Hilal despite a delegation from the club expected to arrive in Paris.

That's because as per football insider Fabrizio Romano, PSG believe Mbappe has already agreed terms with Real Madrid — his preferred team of choice.

Ancelotti was asked whether he was happy with his squad amid the Mbappe rumors following Madrid's 2-0 friendly win over Manchester United on Wednesday to which he responded:

“The squad is fine,” Ancelotti said (via ESPN). “We won't have problems with the squad. A problem would be having a squad without quality … The squad is great. It's complete.”

However, when he was asked about Mbappe directly, the Italian provided a much more blunt answer.

“Next question.”

Whether Ancelotti simply refused to comment on another team's player or there was something going on behind the scenes with getting Mbappe to the Bernabeu remains to be seen.

However, it would be some transfer window for Madrid if they add Mbappe to a squad that has already been strengthened with the arrivals of Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Arda Guler, Fran Garcia and Brahim Diaz.