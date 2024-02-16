PSG star Kylian Mbappe seems to be on the brink of a momentous move to Real Madrid, as the Spanish giants plan a calculated reveal date

Kylian Mbappe, the star forward of PSG, seems to be on the brink of a momentous move to Real Madrid, as the Spanish giants plan a calculated reveal date for what could be their latest ‘Galactico' signing, reported by GOAL.. The World Cup-winning talent is ready to sever ties with Paris Saint-Germain, opting not to extend his contract and set to become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid, persistent in their pursuit of Mbappe over several years, appears to be on the verge of seeing their efforts bear fruit. Reports indicate a substantial offer in the works, featuring a signing bonus ranging between €120 million (£103 million/$129 million) and €130 million (£111 million/$140 million) for the 25-year-old sensation.

While an official announcement is still pending, insiders suggest that the transfer will be finalized before the summer. Journalist Frederic Hermel sheds light on the strategy, revealing that Real Madrid aims to unveil the signing in April-May, strategically avoiding any conflict during the Champions League.

“What I was told several weeks ago is that Real would like to announce it in April-May, not before, because of the risk of confrontation in the Champions League. What I am told in Madrid is that Real does not want to humiliate PSG in this story. The club wants to consider that it is not Real who steals Mbappe from PSG, but Mbappe who leaves his club after seven years and who is free. Real Madrid has been very forward on the issue and has twice been hit in the face. So they did not want to be in this situation.” Hermel said.

In addition to the imminent transfer, Kylian Mbappe awaits Real Madrid's approval concerning his potential participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. While PSG included this option in their proposal, it seems increasingly likely that Mbappe is gearing up for a fresh and challenging chapter in his illustrious career at Santiago Bernabeu.