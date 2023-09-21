Lionel Messi has no problems with Kylian Mbappe whatsoever.

Messi departed PSG this summer for Inter Miami after his initial two-year deal came to a close. The Argentine — who notably won the World Cup against France during his time in Paris — has made it no secret that his PSG spell was mixed to say the least.

In fact, PSG didn't even recognize his achievement as a World Cup winner. But despite all that, Messi believes things happen for a reason.

“It happened like that,” Messi said during an interview with comedian Migue Granados for Olga (via Forbes). “The truth is that it wasn't as I expected, but I always say that things happen for a reason.”

“And although I wasn't doing well [at PSG], I had to be world champion there. Everything happens for a reason. It had to be like that.”

Part of the supposed animosity may have come from the fact that Messi not only defeated France in the World Cup final, but also bested PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe along the way.

Mbappe notably scored a hattrick in the final in what many believe to be the greatest World Cup final of all time. Messi, meanwhile, scored a brace with the game ending 3-3 and Argentina eventually winning on penalties.

There have also been reports that Mbappe was not only notably pleased with the departures of Messi and Neymar, but never had the best relationship with either of them during their time together at the club.

Messi, however, set the record straight on his relationship with the French striker.

“The truth is that I like him,” he added.