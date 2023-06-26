Lionel Messi has finally broken his silence on his relationship with certain sections of PSG fans.

The 36-year-old was repeatedly booed and jeered by some PSG fans towards the latter half of this past season as the Ligue 1 champions had an underwhelming end to the 2022/23 campaign.

The World Cup winner was also targeted by some fans in what was his final home game in Paris.

Speaking in a recent interview with beIN Sports, Messi reflected on his relationship with the PSG fans and revealed he would remember the ones who continued to support him throughout his two-year stint in France.

“Well, I think in the beginning it was something wonderful,” Messi said (via ESPN). “Same as the reception I had when I arrived. But then some people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris supporters.

“I think the vast majority still see me and treat me as they did at the beginning, but there was a fracture with a significant group of the Paris fans, which obviously wasn't my intention, far from it. And well, it happened just as it happened before with [Kylian] Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that's the way they behave. But, well, I'll take away with me the people who respected me, as I always respected everyone since I arrived and that's all. It's an anecdote.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A major reason for Messi getting booed was their successive round of 16 exits from the Champions League the last two seasons.

Additionally, many players — mainly Messi — were accused of dropping their level following the World Cup in Qatar. The Argentine captain essentially confirmed as much citing the wear and tear of the international tournament.

“So, I think the World Cup affects everything for different situations, because of the timing in the season,” Messi added. “I don't think it is an excuse, either, because many of the players went to the World Cup, but I think that in general the level of the league or the Champions League has felt a little bit of the wear and tear of the World Cup, even though we won it.

“Everyone comes back in a different way for different reasons.”

Messi has since opted not to renew his PSG contract as he would go on to make headlines across the football world when he signed with MLS side Inter Miami.