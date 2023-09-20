In a resounding 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) manager, Luis Enrique, didn't mince his words when he praised Kylian Mbappe. He declared the young Frenchman as the best player in the world.

Enrique, who has previously managed footballing giants like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, made this bold statement following PSG's triumphant campaign opener in the Champions League. According to reports from renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Enrique emphasized, “Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the world, trust me.”

What sets Mbappe apart, in Enrique's eyes, goes beyond his remarkable technical skills. His outstanding human qualities and leadership have captured the manager's heart. Enrique noted, “It's a pleasure to have him in the dressing room — he's a leader who always has a smile.”

This declaration raises eyebrows, considering Enrique's past experiences coaching some of the most extraordinary footballing talents. It prompts football enthusiasts worldwide to contemplate how Mbappe measures up against the formidable trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez, whom Enrique once mentored at Barcelona.

Mbappe's exceptional form at PSG this season has only solidified his status as one of football's premier talents. Despite a summer filled with transfer speculations and the possibility of joining Real Madrid, the French sensation has hit the ground running, netting an astounding eight goals in his first five games for PSG, including a crucial penalty against Dortmund.

The transfer saga surrounding Mbappe saw him temporarily removed from PSG's training camp and excluded from the team's first game against Lorient. However, he swiftly reintegrated into the squad, much to the delight of PSG supporters. Meanwhile, Neymar and Marco Verratti made surprising moves away from the club to join Al Hilal and Al Arabi, respectively.

With Luis Enrique's glowing endorsement of Mbappe, the football world eagerly awaits to witness whether the young Frenchman can continue to shine and fulfill the lofty expectations set upon him as PSG's talisman.