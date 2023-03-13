Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

For months on end, Neymar has been linked to a move away from PSG and after his latest season-ending injury, the rumors have heated up even more. However, it appears the Brazilian is keen on staying put.

David Ornstein of The Athletic dropped a huge update on Neymar’s future with the Ligue 1 giants and claims the striker isn’t interested in playing anywhere but the French capital.

“Neymar is often linked with a return to Barcelona and moves elsewhere, but he has stayed at PSG and that looks set to remain the case — because the 31-year-old wants to finish his career there.”

The 30-year-old joined PSG in 2017 and while the club has yet to win that coveted Champions League title, he’s helped them win 13 domestic trophies and played a key part in skyrocketing the popularity of the side as one of Europe’s elite, going from a net worth of $841 million to $3.2 billion since his arrival from Barcelona for a world-record fee of $240 million. He’s still under contract until 2027, too.

Just considering how much Paris paid for Neymar, it would cost any other European giant an absolute boatload to pry him away. However, the futures of his two strike partners are very much up in the air. After crashing out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 last week, Kylian Mbappe could very well force a move to Real Madrid this summer, despite inking a historic extension last year. Lionel Messi meanwhile, is yet to sign a new deal and if he doesn’t, that means the Argentine legend would depart as a free agent at the season’s end, with a return to Barca or a move to the MLS being rumored.

If these two did end up taking their talents elsewhere, it’s hard to imagine Neymar wanting to stay. But by the sounds of it, he’s content with life in France.