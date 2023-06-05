Thierry Henry gave his thoughts on Lionel Messi's legacy as a PSG player.

Messi's contract expires in the summer and the Argentina captain is set to leave the Parc des Princes after a two-year spell with the club.

Although he didn't have the best debut season in 2021/22, Messi stepped things up statistics-wise this season and will leave the club with 32 goals and 35 assists over 75 appearances in all competitions.

He also leaves with two Ligue 1 titles and as far as Henry is concerned, that's enough for Messi to have made a mark in the history of the club.

“He still marked the history of the club since he has just been champion and he was champion last year,” Henry said on Prime Video (via GOAL). “After, people will say: ‘Yes okay, it's easy' but for me he did it. Especially given the season he has just had, his statistics speak for him.”

While Messi helped deliver the minimum requirement of Ligue 1 in each of his two seasons, he failed to win any other major trophies with Les Parisiens including the coveted Champions League crown both he and the club desire.

The lack of Champions League success — as well as his lack of effort especially after the World Cup in the eyes of many PSG supporters — are among the reasons the Argentine has been frequently booed by fans towards the end of the season.

And for Henry, it's hard to say that Messi really marked the minds and hearts of the people of Paris.

“Afterwards, it's more: ‘Did he mark the minds and hearts of people?' That is yet another debate,” the Arsenal and Barcelona legend added. “You have to stay a long time for that, and on Kylian's turf it's not easy.

“And when you hear people in general, in Paris, they say he didn't really identify with the club.”

As for Messi's next destination, it's likely to either be a return to Barcelona or a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.