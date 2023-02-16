Lionel Messi has been riding high after leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup. But ever since returning to the club soccer world with PSG, everyone has been wondering what his future will hold. Messi’s contract with PSG is up after the 2022-23 season, and according to the latest rumors, it sounds like he may be nearing the end of his tenure with the French giant.

Messi has been linked with a move to the MLS, but whether or not he actually intends to make that move remains unknown. PSG is obviously hoping that they will be able to retain Messi and sign him to a new deal, but it sounds like they want to keep him around on a cheaper deal than he’s on now, which may end up pushing the Argentinian star towards the exit door.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi still have some way to go before agreeing to a new contract extension, according to L’Equipe. Jorge Messi, the father of Lionel who also serves as his son’s agent, held talks with PSG on Wednesday in which the club revealed they are looking to reduce the Argentina captain’s salary. That has created a level of uncertainty over Messi’s future at the Parc des Princes amid interest from Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.” – ESPN

A potential move for Messi over the summer has always been likely, and this rumored contract offer will likely cause things to heat up even more. Chances are Messi won’t enjoy the possibility of a pay cut, and further explore leaving PSG in the next transfer window. Either way, it will be interesting to see what Messi’s next move is after this reported low-ball offer from PSG.