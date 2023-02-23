Spanish star Sergio Ramos has reluctantly retired from international football after learning he was no longer part of new coach Luis de la Fuente’s plans, he announced on Thursday.

“I received a call from the current head coach who informed I am not and will not be part of his plans, regardless of how I perform or whatever I do in my career,” Ramos posted on Instagram.

“With a heavy heart, it is the end of a road which I hoped would end with a better taste or on a part with we achieve with La Roja. I honestly believe this journey deserved to end at my choosing or because my performances were not at a level worthy of the national team — not due to a question of age or other reasons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos)

The 36-year-old made 180 appearances for Spain, more than anyone else for the Spanish men’s national team, per ESPN. He scored 23 goals and won the World Cup with his country in 2010.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The centre-back joined French club Paris Saint-Germain from Read Madrid in 2021, and hoped that he would be able to retire on his own volition, rather than being pushed out by De La Fuente.

“This is something I have to accept, albeit with this sadness I share with you but also with my head held high, and thankful for all these years and for your support,” Ramos wrote. “I come away with unforgettable memories, all the titles we’ve fought for and celebrated together and the tremendous pride I feel as the most capped Spanish international of all time.”

It’s a disappointing end to an incredible career for Sergio Ramos, who made his Spanish debut as a teenager in 2005 while playing for Sevilla.

“This badge, this shirt and these fans, all of you, have made me happy,” he concluded. “I’ll continue to support my country with the passion of someone lucky enough to proudly represent it 180 times. My heartfelt thanks to all of you who believed in me!”