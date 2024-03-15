PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) recently released its development roadmap for 2024, which includes things such as environmental destruction, an eventual shift to Unreal Engine 5, and more.
During the PUBG Dev Talk (VOD available on YouTube), the developers talked about the features they will be introducing to the game throughout 2024. Perhaps the most intriguing feature they are introducing to PUBG is environmental destruction. If you've played Fortnite before, it's somewhat familiar to that. The developers described it as ” providing players the ability to strategically destroy sections of buildings”. According to them, this will “unlock the possibility for them to carve out new attack routes or construct defensive barriers”. They plan to introduce some if its features in the upcoming April update, and continuously add improvements and expansions in future updates.
Other than that, another important thing they mentioned during the live stream was their plan to transition PUBG to start using Unreal Engine 5. They did not give a specific timeline for when this will happen, but they at least confirmed that it will. Alongside this, they announced that they were “laying down the groundwork for a User Generated Content (UGC) service. To summarize, they are giving players “the tools to craft and engage with their content, fostering a vibrant, creator-driven ecosystem”. In short, players can expect to see player-made custom maps, game modes, and the like in the future.
Other than the topics above, the roadmap also discussed quite a few things, like updates to gunplay, matchmaking, and more. A full summary of the roadmap is available for those who want the full details.
The 2024 PUBG Roadmap has, understandably, drawn mixed responses from the community. Some players, for example, were bringing up the increasing complexity of the game, stating that PUBG is a “fairly simple BR” and that the developers should “keep it that way.” Others were excited about the updates, especially the shift of PUBG to Unreal Engine 5. Yet others were bringing up random qualms they had with the game, be it related to the roadmap or not.
That's all the information we have about the PIUBG 2024 Roadmap. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.