We're back once more with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 101 as we open the Main Card with a bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. Hawaii's own Punahele Soriano will take on Serbia's rising Uros Medic in a fight that's guaranteed to be a banger. Check out our UFC odds series for our Soriano-Medic prediction and pick.

Punahele Soriano (10-4) has gone 4-4 since joining the UFC in 2019. He's gone 2-3 over his last fights, but most recently defeated Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision during his last fight. He'll hope to build back his stock with another win here over a highly-touted opponent. Soriano stands 5-foot-11 with a 72.5-inch reach.

Uros Medic (10-2) has gone 4-2 since joining the UFC in 2021. He's 3-2 over his last five fights with wins over Omar Morales, Matthew Semelsberger, and most recently Tim Means via R1 knockout. He'll look for a similar result as he has yet to see the distance in the UFC. Medic stand 6-foot-1 with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Punahele Soriano-Uros Medic Odds

Punahele Soriano: +180

Uros Medic: -215

Over 1.5 rounds: -160

Under 1.5 rounds: +124

Why Punahele Soriano Will Win

Punahele Soriano comes into this fight following a resilient win over Miguel Baez his last time out. While Soriano ate some nasty hits during that one, he managed to be the more active fighter and consistently pressed forward with his pressure. He's a boxer by natural and does a great job of stringing together combinations while keeping his head moving. While he tends to leave his hands down at times, he's very quick to counter opponents and can take a tremendous shot on the chin before showing any signs of damage.

Since moving to welterweight, Soriano feels good in his physical shape and retains much of the power he held when he was fighting at middleweight. While the weight cut allows him to feel faster in the octagon, it also gives him an advantage once he's able to rehydrate as he's a very sturdy body for this division. Expect Soriano to try and walk his opponent down while landing massive shots with his hooks and uppercuts.

Why Uros Medic Will Win

Uros Medic is returning to action following a dismantling of Tim Means in his most recent bout. Medic is most known for his technical and surgical-like kickboxing techniques. He's extremely varied when it comes to using his hands and legs while throwing combinations. He also has great hand speed and will stand in the pocket while trading with opponents out of comfort for his hands and confidence in his chin. Expect Medic to approach this fight with caution, but immediately start opening his arsenal if he begins to get ahead.

Medic does a fantastic job of reading his opponents' tendencies and perfectly figuring strikes to counter their movements. Each one of his professional fights have ended inside the distance, so we're still waiting to see how Medic will fare in a three-round environment. However, we've seen him do a great job fighting along the fence and we could see him execute some of his clinch maneuvers in this fight. All in all, watch for Medic to be very methodical in finding the opening for a finish during this fight.

Final Punahele Soriano-Uros Medic Prediction & Pick

We should have another close matchup on our hands as both men are willing to swing for the fences and earn the knockout. Punahele Soriano will likely have the power advantage during this one due to his usual frame as a middleweight fighter. He also throws very hard and does so at 53% accuracy, so it won't take much for him to hit the mark and end this fight early.

However, Uros Medic's striking game is a bit more refined and I like his use of the low leg kick in a fight like this to keep Soriano from closing the distance. Medic is also more active with his knees in the clinch and will continue to work strikes along the fence, so he's got the higher upside for a finish in this one.

Final Punahele Soriano-Uros Medic Prediction & Pick: Uros Medic (-215); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-160)