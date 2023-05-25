The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the favorites to win the American League East at the start of the season. Coming off a second-place finish last year and a spot in the postseason as a Wild Card team, it seemed the Blue Jays ere poised to become a powerhouse this year. However, the Blue Jays have been hammered in consecutive series against the Yankees, Oriole and Rays, and manager John Schneider has called out his team.

John Schneider on the Blue Jays' 2-9 run through AL East opponents: pic.twitter.com/I92S9Z3rEj — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 25, 2023

Schneider admitted his team was “punched in the face” as the Jays lost 9 of 11 games against those 3 division rivals. As a result, the Blue Jays are now in last place in baseball’s toughest division with a 26-25 record after the team concluded a 4-game series in Tampa Bay with a 6-3 defeat.

The Blue Jays are 10.5 games behind the division-leading Rays, and even though the team features great hitters like Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette Matt Chapman and George Springer, the Jays are making too many mistakes in the field and one the base paths for Schneider’s liking.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The schedule will remain challenging, as the Blue Jays stay on the road for a 3-game series against the Twins, come home for 3 games against the Brewers before going back on the road for 3 more games against the Mets.

Earlier in May, the Blue Jays were swept in a 4-game series against the Red Sox in Fenway Park, and Toronto is just 6-15 against American League East teams this year.

John Schneider knows that the Blue Jays must pick up their game in all areas, including pitching, and mistakes must be eliminated if his team is going to climb back into contention.