The Purdue football team has finally reached the conclusion of a nightmare season that will stand in rare company as one of the worst in the program's history. After winning its season opener against Indiana State, Purdue lost 11 consecutive games to end the season.

Most of those losses weren't even competitive. Notre Dame came to West Lafayette and walked away with a 66-7 win. Wisconsin shredded Purdue 52-6. Oregon shut the Boilermakers out 35-0. There was a 45-0 humiliation against Ohio State and a 49-10 destruction against Penn State. On Saturday, Purdue's season finished up with its worst loss yet: an embarrassing 66-0 drubbing at the hands of rival Indiana.

Naturally, much of the discussion as a part of the fallout from a season like this is about who should be sticking around for next year. That conversation starts with head coach Ryan Walters, who is in his second season with the program. Walters got Purdue to four wins in 2023 before regressing to the worst team in the Power Four this season.

After the game, Walters was asked whether he would be back at Purdue as the head coach next season, and he didn't have a clear answer according to Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports.

When asked if Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski had assured him that he would be back in 2025, Walters said “I’m not the person to ask that question,” per Bobinski. He later added “I hope so” when asked if he would be the coach in West Lafayette next season.

If Walters does come back in 2025, he will have a lot of work to do to rebuild a program that was a doormat in college football this season. Purdue's final point differential this season was -290 and -263 in nine conference games, which it lost by an average of nearly 30 points. That will certainly be a number that hurts recruiting, both when it comes to retaining the players currently on the team and bringing in new talent to fill some of the holes on this roster.