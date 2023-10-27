The Purdue Boilermakers take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college football odds series for our Purdue Nebraska prediction and pick. Find how to watch Purdue Nebraska.

The Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers have been slogging through a difficult season. Both teams are trying to gain momentum. Nebraska is having a little more success than Purdue, but the Huskers have a lot of work left to do if they want to make a bowl game this season. Nebraska has a finishing stretch of Maryland, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Huskers will be the underdog in those three games. Nebraska is 4-3, which means it really needs to win this game against Purdue and then at Michigan State if it wants to get to six wins and clinch a bowl bid. If the Huskers don't get six wins in the next two weeks, the finishing schedule will be really rough.

Purdue is 2-5 and trying to find answers under first-year head coach Ryan Walters. Purdue lost previous coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville, and Brohm's play-calling acumen is sorely missed this season for the Boilermakers. Purdue has to find a way to create enough offense to overcome coach Matt Rhule's Nebraska defense, which allowed just nine points to Northwestern last week in a crucial victory for the Huskers.

Here are the Purdue-Nebraska College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Purdue-Nebraska Odds

Purdue Boilermakers: +2.5 (-110)

Nebraska Cornhuskers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How To Watch Purdue vs Nebraska

Time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Purdue Could Cover the Spread

The Boilermakers are going up against a Nebraska team which has struggled to move the ball and has struggled to score this season. Nebraska managed only 17 points last weekend against Northwestern at home. Nebraska scored only 10 points in a season-opening loss to Minnesota. The Huskers scored only 14 points against Colorado's brutally bad defense, which has allowed 40 or more points to several of its opponents this year. Nebraska simply doesn't have a high-level quarterback and will need to spend the coming offseason getting reinforcements in the transfer portal. The Huskers simply won't be able to pull away from Purdue in this game. Ryan Walters used to be the defensive coordinator at Illinois before he took the Purdue head coaching job, so he knows Nebraska well and should be able to formulate a game plan which will keep the Husker offense under wraps. Nebraska might win the game outright, but Purdue should be able to keep the game very close, such that even if Nebraska wins, it will come down to a late kick in a one- or two-point game. Purdue might lose, but only by a score of 17-16. The Boilermakers will still cover.

Why Nebraska Could Cover the Spread

The Cornhuskers might have a very weak and limited offense, but their defense is solid. It won last week's game against Northwestern and carried the workload on a day when the offense couldn't establish a rhythm. Coach Matt Rhule has to figure out the offense at Nebraska, but he has established a very solid foundation on defense. That foundation should be enough to control the line of scrimmage and enable the Huskers to gain the upper hand against Purdue.

Final Purdue-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

This is not a game you should risk money on. Neither team is particularly reliable or trustworthy. Take a pass and look for action somewhere else.



