It is a top-25 Big Ten battle as Purdue faces Oregon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue-Oregon prediction and pick.

Purdue comes into the game at 14-4 on the year. They started the year sitting at 7-1, with the only loss being the Marquette, but they did beat Alabama and Ole Miss. They would then lose three of the next four, falling to Texas A&M, Penn State, and Auburn. Since then they have won six in a row. Last time out, they faced Washington. Purdue was down early in the second half but would go on an 11-0 run to build and lead winning the game 69-58.

Meanwhile, Oregon is 15-2 on the year. They started the year 9-0, with wins over Texas A&M and Alabama. Then, they would fall by two points to UCLA before winning three more in a row. Oregon would then have their worst game of the year, falling to Illinois 109-77. Since then, they have won three straight. Last time out, it was against Penn State. Oregon led 41-34 at the half, but Penn State would come back and take the lead. Still, Oregon would re-take the lead late, and hold on to win the game 82-81.

Here are the Purdue-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Oregon Odds

Purdue: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Oregon: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Oregon

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: NBC

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is ranked tenth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency and 34th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Purdue's offense has been solid this year. They are 74th in the nation in points per game but are 11th in effective field goal percentage. Further, Purdue has been great in the second half. They are 36th in the nation in second-half points per game this year.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the team in scoring and assists this year. Kaufman-Renn comes in with 17.6 points per game this year while adding 6.2 rebounds per game this year. He also has 2.6 assists per game this year. He is joined in the front court, by Caleb Furst. Furst is scoring 5.1 points per game while adding three rebounds.

In the backcourt, Braden Smith leads the way. He leads the team in assists and steals this year, coming in with nine assists and 2.3 steals per game. He is also scoring 15.1 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Fletcher Loyer. Loyer comes in with 14.1 points per game while adding 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists this year.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is ranked 25th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 40th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oregon has also been strong on offense this year. They are 59th in the nation in points per game while sitting 82nd in effective field goal percentage. Further, they have moved the ball well this year, sitting 75th in the nation in assists per game this year.

Oregon is led by Nate Bittle, who leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks this year. He comes into the game with 13.7 points per game, while adding 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He also adds 1.8 assists per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Brandon Angel. Andel is scoring 8.9 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and one assist per game.

Meanwhile, Jackson Shelstad leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with three assists per game, while adding 12.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Keeshawn Barthelemy. Barthelemy is scoring 10.1 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Final Purdue-Oregon Prediction & Pick

While Purdue has been better on offense, this game could be decided by the delta in the two defensive units on the court. While Purdue is 67th in the nation in opponent points per game, they are 95th in opponent shooting efficiency. Oregon is 109th in opponent points per game, while 54th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Oregon should be able to keep this tight, if not have a lead early. They are 87th in the nation in first-half opponent points, while Purdue is 131st in the nation in points per first half. Oregon also steals the ball well, sitting 112th in the nation in steals, while Purdue is 213th. Oregon is slightly better on the offense glass, while the two are similar on the defensive glass as well. Take Oregon in this one.

Final Purdue-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -2.5 (-110)