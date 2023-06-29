Qatar and Honduras lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Qatar-Honduras prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

As the recent host of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar finds itself battling for competition in another region. The Qatari struck first blood in the match against Haiti, but the Haitians snuck two goals in the extra-time period of both halves to sneak the win.

Honduras is also battling for position in this tournament, where they currently sit fourth in their section. Honduras was blown out by four goals by Mexico in the previous group match, and they will be intent to snap their three-straight games of defeats.

Here are the Qatar-Honduras soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Qatar-Honduras Odds

Qatar: +175

Honduras: +150

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +104

Under 2.5 Goals: -146

How to Watch Qatar vs. Honduras

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Bet365, CONCACAF App

Time: 7:45 PM ET / 4:45 PM PT

Why Qatar Can Beat Honduras

Qatar is a member of the Asian Football Confederation but has been invited to the Gold Cup as a guest for a second consecutive edition of the North American tournament. The Maroons are ranked 61 in the recent FIFA Men's Football rankings, placing ahead of Northern Ireland, Iceland, and North Macedonia. The Asia-based team trails Panama, Slovenia, and Ghana in the rankings.

The Qataris had a satisfying performance in their first match against Haiti in Group B. Both teams had 50% ball possession and 350 passes made in the game. However, Qatar only had 10 total shots with two on target, as well as one corner kick and three big chances. Yusuf Abdurisag converted in the 20th minute to give the Maroons an early edge. Despite that, Duckens Nazon converted in the penalty spot to equalize the match, while Frantzdy Pierrot converted in the 97th minute of extra time to give Haiti the win.

The Maroons made it to the semifinals of the continental showpiece back in 2021 and will be looking to go all the way this time around to become the first guest team to win the competition. It will be a tough challenge to make it to second place in the group, as Mexico is predicted to end as the group leader.

Qatar has made hard work of scoring goals over their last seven games, contributing to the poor return of just seven. In those matches, Al-Annabi has also seen the overall goal tally against them equal to 10. Having said that, time will tell whether the trend might be sustained here in this game.

All eyes will be on Almoez Ali who has 42 goals for his home nation. Mohammed Muntari and Ahmed Alaaeldin are also expected to make some goals as they occupy the forward slots. Ali Assadalla commands the midfield and will add to his 12-goal tally. Mostafa Mashaal, who provided the assist last game, will also play a key role for the Maroons.

Why Honduras Can Beat Qatar

Honduras is the 80th-best nation in men's football. La H ranks ahead of China, Gabon, Bolivia, and Jordan but trails Georgia, Israel, and Guinea. The team is also eighth among CONCACAF nations, ahead of Haiti, Curacao, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Los Catrachos have shown flashes of brilliance, but they cannot seem to get at least two straight wins since July 2021. Honduras has just four wins since 2022, and one was only made this year in a friendly against El Salvador. In their opening game against Mexico, Honduras was punished by Mexico. The Mexicans just allowed the H to get 46% ball possession, six total shots, five corner kicks, and over 400 passes, but these opportunities did not result in any goal. Mexico found the back of the net four times, opened by Luis Romo's brace, followed by Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavez in the second half.

In two head-to-head matches, Honduras has not yet captured a win over Qatar. Their initial meeting in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup resulted in a 0-2 victory for the Maroons, while the October 2022 friendly game last year also resulted in a 1-0 game in favor of the Qataris. Now on the verge of a three-game losing streak, Honduras will definitely not let itself as a kicking bag in the game.

Honduras is still familiarizing itself under new coach Diego Vazquez. Despite their attacking talent, they have struggled to score goals but also have been susceptible to red cards. Facing Qatar, even with their struggles, mistakes have to be limited.

With one of the best attackers in CONCACAF, Alberth Elis, Honduras can give teams fits in the attack. Ellis has scored 12 goals for the national team. Jerry Bengtson, the top scorer with 22 goals, is 36 years old but has 103 goals over the past six seasons as captain of CD Olimpia in Honduras. Bryan Acosta and Joseph Rosales are also making their mark in the MLS while Rubilio Castillo is shining in the Chinese Super League.

Final Qatar-Honduras Prediction & Pick

Despite not getting favorable support as the visitors in the tournament, Qatar will put up a tight fight against Honduras. Back the Maroons to get the wins over La Bicolor.

Final Qatar-Honduras Prediction & Pick: Qatar (+175), Over 2.5 goals (+104)