Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May is fresh off their tour with Adam Lambert and suffered a “minor” stroke. This left him without feeling in his left arm.

In a new post on his website, May revealed that he can still play guitar despite the stroke. It was a sudden occurrence that he described as a “little scary.”

“I’m here to bring you, first of all, some good news. I think [the] good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days, and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago,” May said. “What they called it was a minor stroke, and all of a sudden — out of the blue — I didn’t have control over this arm, so it was a little scary.

“I have to say, I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went,” he continued.

Luckily, Brian May is following the doctor’s orders after the stroke. He is “grounded” from doing anything and is abiding by that advice. Hopefully, he will reach a full recovery sooner rather than later.

Who is Queen’s Brian May?

Since 1970, Brian May has been the lead guitarist of Queen. He first played with the band’s drummer, Roger Taylor, in Smile. They both joined Queen along with Freddie Mercury.

Currently, May and Taylor are the only two original members still in the band. Mercury passed away in 1991, and John Deacon left in 1997.

Since then, Queen has enlisted the help of Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert to tour with them. Rodgers served as their lead singer from 2004-09, while Lambert has been with them since 2011.

Queen has released 15 studio albums to date. They made their debut in 1973 with their self-titled album. Their meteoric rise in the seventies included albums like Sheer Heart Attack and A Night at the Opera. The last album they released was Made in Heaven in 1995.

Is Queen on tour?

No, Queen is not currently touring. They recently concluded the Rhapsody Tour, which was performed with Lambert. It ended after nearly five years on the road and 109 shows.

It is unknown if the band plans on touring in the future. Both May and Taylor are in their seventies. Still, the band remains popular amongst all generations.

This is thanks to the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic. It grossed over $900 million worldwide at the box office. The movie helped put the band on the map for younger audiences and helped launch a new tour for them.

The Rhapsody Tour began on July 10, 2019, with a show in Vancouver, Canada. They just played a brief five-night stint in Japan that concluded the tour in February 2024.

Each night, the setlist was filled with Queen’s biggest hits. Lambert, who has been touring with the band for over a decade, continued his hot streak by filling the large shoes of Mercury.

This was the fifth tour that Queen + Adam Lambert has embarked on. They also went on two with Paul Rodgers after the death of Mercury.