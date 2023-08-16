Round 1 of the EFL Cup comes to a close! It’s time to check our EFL League Cup odds series, starring our QPR-Norwich City prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

After mixed results in pre-season games, QPR has split their first two games in the EFL Championship. The Rangers are hoping to get a deep run in this competition.

Favorable results in the pre-season continued in form for the Canaries. The Yellows are hoping to extend their unbeaten run and survive this game.

Here are the QPR-Norwich soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

EFL Cup Odds: QPR-Norwich Odds

Queens Park Rangers: +260

Norwich City FC: -110

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch QPR vs. Norwich

TV: Moja TV, Arena Sport 3, Sport 2, VAVEL USA, Canaries TV, BBC Radio Norfolk

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT

Why QPR Can Beat Norwich

QPR has a rich history in the League Cup, having lifted the trophy in 1967 and reaching the final in 1986. However, their recent form in the competition has been disappointing, as they were knocked out at this stage last season, losing on penalties to Charlton Athletic. The team is hoping to improve on that performance this year.

After a difficult start to the season with a 4-0 defeat against Watford, QPR bounced back with a 1-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship last Saturday. Sinclair Armstrong scored his first-ever professional goal, and Kenneth Paal added another to secure all three points for QPR.

Despite the win, QPR's defense has been a concern, as they have conceded goals in five consecutive home matches. They currently sit in 16th place in the Championship after two games.

QPR faces a challenging fixture in the Carabao Cup against Norwich City, a team they have faced 49 times in the past, winning 23 and drawing 26. This will be the first time they meet in the Carabao Cup. QPR will also play Ipswich Town in a home game in the league on Saturday.

Sinclair Armstrong has been a standout player for QPR this season, scoring a goal and providing an assist in two games. Ilias Chair, a Moroccan international, is a key player in QPR's midfield, linking play between midfield and attack. Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has made 12 saves in two games but has allowed five goals.

QPR will be without Steve Cook due to a foot injury and Jimmy Dunne due to a shoulder injury. It remains to be seen who will start for QPR, as they made several changes in their recent match.

Why Norwich Can Beat QPR

Norwich City has won the League Cup twice, in 1962 and 1985, and has made it past the first round of the Carabao Cup in their last two seasons. The team has had a good start to the season, scoring the most goals in the league with six, but also conceding five goals.

In their most recent match, Norwich played to a draw against Southampton, extending their unbeaten streak to nine matches. The team has a goal feast going on, with a win and a draw in their last two games. Their main goal is to return to the Premier League, but they are not neglecting the importance of cup competitions to find their level and pace of play.

Norwich City will face QPR in the Carabao Cup, a team they have faced 80 times in the past, winning 31 times. The team is likely to give some of their backups a chance to play in this cup game.

Jonathan Rowe, a 20-year-old English striker, has had a good start to the season, scoring two goals in two games played. American striker Josh Sargent also scored in their most recent match against Southampton. Gabriel has also scored and provided an assist on the season. Goalkeeper Angus Gunn has made eight saves and allowed 13 goals on the season.

Przemyslaw Placheta is out for Norwich due to a shin injury. The team started their recent match with Angus Gunn, but he is likely to give way to the backups in the cup game.

Final QPR-Norwich Prediction & Pick

An exciting battle will be expected between two former Premier League squads. However, QPR's poor home form remains to be a problem that needs to be addressed immediately. Back the Canaries to take the crucial win here in high-scoring fashion.

Final QPR-Norwich Prediction & Pick: Norwich City (-110), Over 2.5 goals (-134)