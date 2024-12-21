ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Queens-Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Queens-Ole Miss.

The Ole Miss Rebels are part of an SEC which has been astoundingly great — not good, but great — in college basketball so far this season. How great has the SEC been? Entering play on Saturday, SEC teams are 158-20 in 178 nonconference games. SEC teams are 100-2 this season at home. SEC teams are 56-4 in December. The SEC has 15 teams with at least nine wins and 11 teams with at least 10 wins.

Of the SEC's 16 teams, 12 are in the top 40 of the NET rankings. The SEC has 14 of its teams in the top 50, and all 16 of its teams in the top 60. That is absolutely ridiculous. It is beyond all comprehension. The SEC is creating a situation in which virtually none of its teams will represent bad losses over two full months of conference play. Maybe one or two teams will begin to sink like a rock and become the teams that represent comparatively worse losses, but even the worst SEC team might be a top-100 win for the other teams in the conference this season. Most teams appear to be top-50 wins, and almost all teams have a chance of being top-75 wins. That's going to give SEC teams a lot of quad 1 and quad 2 victories while providing very little downside. As long as SEC teams go close to .500 in the conference, they will have a lot of quality wins and few if any bad losses.

When considering the fact that the SEC has 11 teams with at least 10 wins, take note of this fact: That's seven more teams than any other conference. The Atlantic 10 is second on this list with four teams having at least 10 wins. No other conference has more than two teams with at least 10 wins. Ole Miss is part of an SEC which has been juggernaut-level great so far this season. It will be fascinating to see how conference play in the SEC reshapes the outlook for Ole Miss and the various other teams in the conference.

Ole Miss just needs to make sure it takes care of business here against Queens before Christmas. A loss to a cupcake opponent would be just the thing to take away the Christmas spirit in Oxford. The Rebels have beaten BYU, Louisville, and Colorado State, losing only to Purdue. They don't have any bad losses and don't want to start denting their resume now.

Here are the Queens-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Queens-Ole Miss Odds

Queens: +26.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +3000

Ole Miss: -26.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How to Watch Queens vs Ole Miss

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Queens Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's just before Christmas. This is a cupcake game for Ole Miss. It will be easy for the Rebels to drift through this game and not play with full intensity. Houston Christian covered the 32.5-point spread on the road against an SEC team, Texas A&M, on Friday afternoon. Ole Miss could fail to cover in much the same way.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss is a million miles better than Queens and should be enthusiastic about being able to put a game to bed quickly and then move on to some Christmas downtime. The Rebels are at least 35 points better.

Final Queens-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Ole Miss, but we can easily see the Rebels play at half-speed just before Christmas. Stay away.

Final Queens-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -26.5