Quentin Tarantino‘s The Movie Critic was rumored to have Tom Cruise in its cast. However, a recent report has clarified a lot about the now-scrapped film.
The Hollywood Reporter ran a story about the behind-the-scenes workings of The Movie Critic. One of the biggest revelations is that Tom Cruise was never approached for the film. Sources told THR that “Cruise hadn't even met with the filmmaker for a role.”
Additionally, Paul Walter Houser's involvement was also shot down. A source who is close to the actor said that “he was never involved.”
The likes of John Travolta, Jamie Foxx, and Margot Robbie, who appeared in Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, were also rumored to be in the film. Their involvement would have brought together several of Tarantino's past collaborators for his final film. That no longer seems to be the case.
However, Olivia Wilde, known for directing Booksmart, allegedly did meet with Tarantino. THR notes, though, that it's unclear if “that was for a role or just a general meeting.” A source attached Wilde to a role in a draft of The Movie Critic.
Tom Cruise has never worked with Tarantino before. He's primarily known for his work in the Mission: Impossible franchise as well as the Top Gun franchise. Cruise has also starred in Rain Man, Risky Business, Jerry Maguire, and Minority Report.
What was The Movie Critic going to be about?
Plot details for The Movie Critic are unknown. Sources added to THR's report that Tarantino was potentially toying with the idea of saying goodbye with a cinematic universe event.
Certain characters from his earlier work could have been brought back to reprise their roles as characters in “movie within a movie” moments. Another possibility was that the actors could play “fictional versions of themselves as the actors who played these characters.”
One more possibility was the most bonkers of them all. Tarantino could have featured a 16-year-old version of himself, who worked as an usher at a Torrence adult film theater as a teen. Some of the characters from Tarantino's older films could interact with his younger self in a movie theater.
But the film is now scrapped, and Tarantino will come up with new ideas for his final feature film. For years, Tarantino has claimed that he will stop making feature films once he's made his tenth. He has stayed true to his word if you include Kill Bill as one whole film and not a two-part venture.
Quentin Tarantino's career
Quentin Tarantino is one of the most iconic filmmakers of his generation. He made his directorial debut in 1992, writing and directing Reservoir Dogs. His next three films were also distributed by Miramax before he made Death Proof in 2007 for Dimension Films.
Since then, Tarantino has been bringing his work to various studios. Inglourious Basterds was distributed by The Weinstein Company and Universal. His next film, Django Unchained, was released by The Weinstein Company and Sony. The Hateful Eight was also released by The Weinstein Company before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a Sony release.
He is known for working with his frequent collaborators. Zoë Bell, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Madsen, and Brad Pitt are just a few of the names who have frequently collaborated with Tarantino.