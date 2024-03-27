Top Gun 3 has gotten a positive Tom Cruise update.
At least there won't be a 36-year break between the second and third installments in the franchise. Top Gun: Maverick was released in 2022, 36 years after the original film was released in 1986.
The film was a huge box office hit, though. It grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the box office during its theatrical run. While Cruise did return as Peter “Maverick” Mitchell, the sequel introduced a new-age cast. Glen Powell and Miles Teller headlined the young cast.
Of course, after a film like Maverick makes $1.5 billion, another entry is inevitable. Even Joker, which made over $1 billion during its theatrical run, is getting a sequel.
Top Gun 3's story update
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke to ScreenRant about the forthcoming sequel. He revealed that Joseph Kosinski came up with a story that's “wonderful.”
“It will be Tom Cruise. Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and he (Tom Cruise) said I really like that, so we’re developing it,” Bruckheimer said. “But you never know when it’s going to get made because Tom is so busy. He’s doing Mission: Impossible right now, he’s got a picture after it. Hopefully, we’ll get a screenplay that he loves, and we’ll be back in the air again.”
At least Bruckheimer and Kosinski have an idea for the story of the forthcoming sequel. As Bruckheimer noted, Cruise is one of the busiest men in Hollywood, so it will be hard to secure the time required to make the film.
What is Top Gun 3 about?
Only Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, and Tom Cruise know what the story ideas for Top Gun 3 are. It will be a long while before fans are made aware of the story.
However, it's safe to assume that Maverick will once again return alongside Rooster (Miles Teller) and Hangman (Glen Powell) given the actors' star power. Jennifer Connelly is also likely to return given her being Maverick's love interest.
The biggest difference between the first two Top Gun movies is that the sequel doesn't feature any major deaths. In the first film, Maverick's best friend, LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) dies. His son, Rooster, makes it out of the film alive and has seemingly repaired his relationship with Maverick.
And then there's Hangman, who played the role that Val Kilmer did as Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the first Top Gun. While he doesn't always see eye-to-eye with Rooster, there is a mutual respect shared by the end of the film. After all, it's Hangman who ultimately saves Maverick and Rooster.
But I'm sure male egos will once again get in the way of the mission in Top Gun 3. Expect there still to be clashes of testosterone in the forthcoming sequel.
Maverick is always known as a renegade in the Top Gun films. By the end of the second film, he does seem to have matured. He has also found love in Penny (Jennifer Connelly), and perhaps that relationship will weigh heavily on the next film.