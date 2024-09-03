Quidditch Champions is Portkey Games's solution to an issue they themselves made: the fact that Hogwarts Legacy, a game that's all about roleplaying as a student at Hogwarts, didn't feature a playable Quidditch. Now, you can play Quidditch on your console, but first, find out everything you need to know about Quidditch Champions here, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Quidditch Champions Release Date: September 3, 2024

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Official Cinematic Trailer

Quidditch Champions has a release date of September 3, 2024, releasing on Day 1 free for PS Plus subscribers for the PS4 and the PS5, and will also be launching on the same date on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is developed by Unbroken Studios and Portkey Games and is published by Warner Bros. Games.

Quidditch Champions Gameplay

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Gameplay Walkthrough Launch Trailer

Quidditch Champions allows players to live their dream of becoming a famed Seeker, a speedy Chaser, a bruiser Beater, or a dexterous Keeper, as they take on the challenge of winning in the Wizarding World's most famous sport.

In this sport, two teams of six players each (three Seekers, a Chaser, a Beater, and a Keeper) work together to bring a ball and shoot it in one of three hoops placed high above the ground located at the far edges of the field. Riding their broomsticks, each player has a role in trying to get as many points as possible before the timer runs out, or decisively beating their opponent by scoring a hundred points.

The Chasers try to take the ball to the opposite edge of the field and attempts to score a goal of 10 points by shooting the ball through one of the three hoops of the opposing team.

The Beater is the bruiser, equipped with a homing baseball and a bat, they could knock opponents down and take them out of the game momentarily.

The Keeper serves as the last line of defense of the team, ensuring that no ball enters the hoops by skillfully gliding for the save.

The Seeker only joins on the field once the Golden Snitch appears, allowing them to find it on the field, pursuing it and finally capturing it for 30 points.

Quidditch Champions lets players take on a Career Mode, following a story that begins with the Weasley Burrow backyard field to the high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup. Playable solo, the Career Mode can also be engaged with up to three players for cooperative play.

However, most players will probably jump straight into online matches, where Quidditch Champions has two: Exhibition Matches let players compete in up to three versus three matches online, or go for more competitive matches where two players control each team apiece where the victory goes to the one with more dexterity and cunning.

The game has two separate progression tracks, one for Career Mode and one for the Seasonal Battle Pass, both of which will unlock new cosmetics and emotes to use to customize their Quidditch team.

Quidditch Champions Story

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Official Reveal Trailer

Quidditch Champions has a simple story where the player tries to make their team famous by becoming legendary Quidditch players. The player can fully customize each member of their team and even allow iconic members of the Harry Potter franchise like Ginny Weasley and Hermoine Granger to be part of their team.