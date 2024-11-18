The Texas football program is preparing for its last home game of the 2024 regular season against the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 23. The matchup could be star junior quarterback Quinn Ewers' last-ever home game at Texas, given that he could declare for the 2025 NFL Draft or transfer. Steve Sarkisian gave a cryptic response when asked if Ewers would suit up for the meaningful game in a press availability on Monday.

“No idea,” Sarkisian replied, per CJ Vogel of On Texas Football.

Quinn Ewers has not had his best season in 2024, yet he has remained one of the Longhorns' most valuable contributors. Through eight games, Ewers has thrown for 1,898 yards and 21 touchdowns. He experienced a brief injury hiatus that saw Arch Manning take advantage of a starting opportunity.

Ewers appears healthy going into Texas' Kentucky matchup, but the game may not be his last at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns could be hosting a home College Football Playoff game depending on how the regular season closes out. If Texas does end up hosting a game, Ewers could have the opportunity to play in front of his crowd again.

Texas looks forward to the CFP

Steve Sarkisian believes the expanded CFB format is a positive for the NCAA.

“I love it. I’ll be honest with you. I love it,” Sarkisian said in mid-November. “I’ve been banging for this playoff now for some time. I always say we’re the only sport that didn’t have a true playoff,” Sarkisian said. “Every other sport, whether it’s professional or collegiate, they have a playoff. We have March Madness. We have the NCAA baseball tournament and the College World Series. NBA or NFL, everybody has it. You know, us and boxing are the only two that don't have a playoff. And so for us to finally get it now, I think, is awesome.”

Sarkisian's Texas football squad must play hard during their closing regular season matchups as they prepare for what should be a deep CFP run.