Coming off a bye last week, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1 SEC) return home in Week 11 to host the Florida Gators (4-4, 2-3 SEC) in SEC play. The Longhorns, led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, will be looking to keep their College Football Playoff dreams intact. The Gators, on the other hand, just hope to finish the season by reaching bowl eligibility. At least Billy Napier doesn't have to worry about his job status.

The last time Texas and Ewers were on the field was in Week 9, when they narrowly defeated Vanderbilt in Nashville by just three points. Ewers looked shaky, throwing two interceptions, but also connected for three first-half touchdowns that ultimately helped secure the win.

Since suffering an oblique injury in Week 3 against UTSA, Ewers hasn’t quite looked like his usual self. In his two starts since returning, against Georgia and Vanderbilt, he has five total turnovers. Although this year’s Florida team may not match the strength of past Gators squads, they’ve proven tough to beat, taking teams like Georgia and Tennessee to the wire. Ewers needs to be on his game this Saturday, not taking the Gators lightly.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our bold predictions for Ewers against Florida in Week 11.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Quinn Ewers will lead Texas offense to score on their first three possessions

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian likely understands that, despite the Longhorns' No. 5 ranking in the latest CFP standings, they may have little room for error. They need as many quality wins as possible. While Florida doesn’t exactly provide that, Texas can still make a statement, showing they can outperform Georgia, the only team to beat them this season, in handling the Gators.

This could mean Sarkisian will look for Texas to start hot, with the added goal of getting Ewers back in rhythm. Don’t be surprised if the Longhorns come out firing, scoring on their first three possessions.

Quinn Ewers throws for at least three touchdowns and 240 yards, no interceptions against Florida

The Gators passing defense is giving up nearly 7.8 yards per play and 230.1 yards per game. However, they are causing opponents to throw the ball their way, which, as noted is something Ewers has struggled with since coming back from injury. They have intercepted nine passes on the season.

Still, the hope is that Ewers is using this as the ultimate bounce back game. Three games in and coming off a bye week, the rest and extra preparation should have the veteran quarter primed and ready to take on the Gators. Look for Ewers to connect for at least 240 yards, three touchdowns, and most importantly, no interceptions against Florida in Week 11.

Quinn Ewers will be replaced by Arch Manning by the start of the fourth quarter, if not sooner

Florida is essentially limping into this game—literally. Last week against Georgia, they were forced to turn to their third-string quarterback after DJ Lagway went down. Lagway is currently listed as questionable for the matchup against Texas.

This situation could open the door for Ewers and the Texas offense to score early and often if Florida struggles to make plays offensively, or even turning the ball over. This feels like the kind of game where Ewers and the Longhorns offense can start to click and he can get back to his original form, especially with the Gators so banged up. There might be no need for him to stay in the game past the third quarter, making room for an Arch Manning appearance, only this time not due to an injury.