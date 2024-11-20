As the Texas Longhorns prepare for their highly anticipated matchup against Kentucky, questions surrounding quarterback Quinn Ewers’ future have taken center stage. Saturday’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium could be Ewers’ final home appearance. Still, the 25-7 starter and one of Texas’ most consequential quarterbacks has yet to announce his intentions regarding the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ewers, the Texas native and former No. 1 recruit in his class, has already cemented his place in Longhorn history. He ranks fifth on the program’s career passing list and will likely surpass Major Applewhite for third by the end of the 2024 campaign. More importantly, Ewers has been instrumental in Texas’ resurgence, leading the team to a College Football Playoff appearance last year and their first conference championship since 2009.

This season, he has continued strong play, directing Texas to a 9-1 record and the No. 3 spot in the CFP top 25 rankings. His signature wins include victories at Michigan and Vanderbilt. Yet, despite his accolades, Ewers has faced scrutiny for inconsistencies in his game, particularly in high-pressure matchups against programs like Arkansas and Georgia.

Ewers’ NFL Draft status is far from solidified. While some analysts project him as a first-round pick, others remain skeptical. CBS NFL Draft expert Josh Edwards noted, “Ewers has shown more ownership of the offense and is making quicker decisions, but examples of poor decision-making are still too common. Could a desperate team take him in the first round? Absolutely. But that does not mean he is a first-round talent right now.”

Is Quinn Ewers staying in Texas or going to the NFL

The lingering questions about Ewers’ deep-ball accuracy and game-to-game consistency could impact his draft evaluation. With a weaker quarterback class expected for 2025, Ewers might still find himself in the first round due to high demand for quarterbacks. However, his draft stock could benefit from another year of development in college, particularly with the support of Texas’ potent offense.

Ewers has remained noncommittal about his future, deflecting questions during a press conference this week. “Who knows? I’m just trying to win, trying to win this week,” he said. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian echoed the sentiment, saying, “No idea,” when asked if this would be Ewers’ last home game.

Adding to the intrigue is Arch Manning, the highly touted No. 1 recruit sitting behind Ewers on the depth chart. While Manning has been patient, it’s unlikely he would remain a backup for another season. This creates a unique dilemma for Texas: If Ewers decides to return, would he retain the starting role?

The possibility of Ewers entering the transfer portal has also been floated, though it seems improbable given his status as one of the program’s all-time greats. Still, with NIL opportunities and the promise of starting roles elsewhere, nothing can be ruled out in today’s college football landscape.

Whether this is Ewers’ final game at DKR remains to be seen, but it’s undeniable that his impact on the Texas program has been profound. As Longhorn fans prepare to cheer him on, the focus remains on defeating Kentucky. For Ewers, the decision to stay, go pro, or even explore other options will likely come after the season’s conclusion. Until then, the Eyes of Texas are firmly upon him.