The Kentucky Wildcats (4-6, 1-6 SEC) hit the road to take on the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns (9-1, 5-1 SEC). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kentucky-Texas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Kentucky-Texas Last Game – Matchup History

This is just the second matchup ever between these two teams. Texas beat Kentucky in 1951, 7-6.

Overall Series: Texas leads 1-0.

Here are the Kentucky-Texas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kentucky-Texas Odds

Kentucky: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1000

Texas: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2100

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Texas

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky has clearly not had a great conference. However, they are playing decent football all things considered. Kentucky has lost to Georgia by one point, beaten Ole Miss by three points, and they played Tennessee tough two weeks ago. The Wildcats have been able to play well against some very good teams, and they have to do that on Saturday. Texas is not going to be an easy game, but if Kentucky plays as they have been against some solid teams, they will be able to cover this spread.

Kentucky actually does a pretty good job on defense. They allow less than 20 points per game and less than 200 pass yards per game. In fact, Kentucky allows the third-fewest pass yards per game in the SEC, the second-fewest passing touchdowns, and the fifth-most interceptions. Texas is one of the best passing offenses in the conference, so Kentucky has to continue to be solid in the passing game. If they can do that, Kentucky will cover the spread.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is one of the best teams in the country. A big part of that is their play on the defense. Texas allows 11.9 points per game, which is the fewest in the SEC, and fourth-fewest in the country. Along with that, Texas allows the fewest pass yards per game in the nation and 23rd-fewest rush yards. The Longhorns get it done in both the pass and run game, and that should continue on Saturday.

Kentucky does not score all that well. They are averaging 21.9 points per game, which is last in the SEC. In their seven conference games, Kentucky is averaging 14.1 points per game. Against the good competition in the SEC, Kentucky really struggles to move the ball and score touchdowns. With that in mind, Texas should be able to stop Kentucky fairly easily on Saturday.

As mentioned, Texas throws the ball really well. Whether it is Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning, the Longhorns can move the ball through the air. Ewers has played especially well this season. In his last two starts, Ewers has thrown seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. He completes a high percentage of his passes and does not take a lot of sacks. With Ewers at quarterback, the Longhorns have a chance to win any game.

Final Kentucky-Texas Prediction & Pick

The spread here is pretty large, but Texas is one of the best teams. With Kentucky's lack of scoring this season and Texas' defense, the Longhorns are going to win this game easily at home. I will take Texas to cover the spread on Saturday afternoon at home.

Final Kentucky-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -20.5 (-110)