R6 Operation League Southeast Asia 2022 returns with $20,000 Prize Pool

The Rainbow Six Operation League Southeast Asia 2022 returns this Autumn with a $20,000 prize pool. Here’s what you need to know.

Direct Invites – the top four teams from the Summer season will be qualified directly into the league. Thes teams are: Dire Wolves (Taiwan), Elevate (Thailand), FURY (Thailand), and Gaimin Gladiators (Indonesia).

Qualified Teams – four teams will be joining the four directly invited teams once they win the qualifying matches.

Tournament Dates – this season’s Rainbow Six Operation League SEA 2022 – Autumn will have the following tournament dates:

Registration – August 22 to September 4

Open Qualifier – September 7 to 9

Regular Season – September 17 to October 23

Playoffs – October 29 to 30

Prize Structure

The top four teams coming off the regular season will be competing in the two-day playoffs. The prize pool will be divided as follows:

1st Place – $8,000 + Winter Seed + 15 Points to APAC-South Promotion/Relegation Tournaments

2nd Place – $4,000 + Winter Seed +12 Points to APAC-South Promotion/Relegation Tournaments

3rd Place – $3,000 + Winter Seed +10 Points to APAC-South Promotion/Relegation Tournaments

4th Place – $2,000 + Winter Seed +7 Points to APAC-South Promotion/Relegation Tournaments

5th & 6th Place – $1,000 + Qualifier Stage 2 Seed +5 Points to APAC-South Promotion/Relegation Tournaments

7th & 8th Place – $500

MVP Player: $350

Qualifier Stage 1 Participation Awards: 600 R6 Credits for each player

Qualifier Stage 2 Participation Awards: 2,670 R6 Credits for each player

Interested players can register through this registration link on Battlefy.

This tournament will be played on the latest season of R6 Siege, Operation Brutal Swarm. In R6’s Year 7 Season 3, the new Attacking operator Grim debuts, using his mechanical bees to flush out enemies from hiding. Also, new this season is the Stadium Bravo map. Also modified in competitive is the Map Ban – five maps will now be displayed instead of just three. Furthermore, Attacking teams will now be shown more information on the Tactical Map to give them a little more edge over the Defending team during the preparation phase of the match.