The first season of R6 Siege’s Year 8 is now here. Here is everything you need to know about R6 Siege Y8S1 Operation Commanding Force.

R6 Siege Y8S1 New Operator: Brava

Operation Commanding Force is adding a brand new Operator to the game, Brava, a Brazilian Operator. Brava is an invaluable new Attacker equipped with the Kludge Drone gadget. This drone offers new ways to sabotage enemy technology by taking control of their devices or destroying them. An extremely adaptable Operator, Brava can gain an advantage in any environment by accessing electronic resources available to her. Brava is a three speed, one health Operator, and her loadout features a PARA-308 or a CAMRS as a primary weapon and a USP40 or a Super Shorty as a secondary weapon.

New Anti-Cheat System

MouseTrap arrives with Operation Commanding Force. Ubisoft hopes that the introduction of MouseTrap will help protect players. MouseTrap aims to take down players who use mouse and keyboard controls instead of controllers on consoles, as Ubisoft sees this as an unfair advantage. While detection by MouseTrap does not lead to any suspension or account deletion, it will still activate a penalty that will add latency inputs to the player’s controls.

This implementation has been vocally criticized by the R6 Siege community, as it unnecessarily hampers players from playing the game in the way they choose to play.

On top of the new anti-cheat system, Ubisoft will also be implementing new anti-toxicity measures including a new Reputation Penalty for abusive voice chat.

New Immersive Reload System

Ubisoft continues its development of R6 Siege into a high-intensity tactical shooter by introducing a new immersive reload system. This new system aims to create a more immersive experience where reload decisions are more impactful. Interrupting the animation will leave the player without a magazine if they reload before it is completely empty but closed bolt weapons will have a single round for the player to use at any point during the reload. While this does add realism and immersion to the game, we imagine that many players will find this new addition something new to get used to.

In addition, Commanding Force brings a balancing update to Zero, balancing changes on weapon attachments, improvements to the Play Section UI and more.

New Onboarding Features

Finally, new onboarding features arrive this season to assist new players in learning Rainbow Six Siege: Beginner Challenges and Operator Specialties. Operator Specialties identify an Operator’s playstyle in-game. All Operators have one to two operator specialties which can be checked during the Planning Phase, in the Operators section, and in Operator Guides. Operator Specialties aim to help beginner players learn the various Operator specialties and what they contribute to a match. By completing Beginner Challenges, players can earn a variety of rewards. When finishing all challenges within a single Operator Specialty, players will earn an Operator of the completed Specialty. If the Operator is already owned, players will earn their value in renown instead. All players can complete the challenges and earn all rewards, not just beginners.

R6 Siege Year 8 Pass

From February 20 until March 20, players can purchase the limited-time Year 8 Pass to unlock the four seasonal Battle Passes, 14-day early access to new Operators when they launch, exclusive Exotic weapon skins, a 10% VIP discount on the shop, up to 2,400 R6 Credits, and more. The Premium Year Pass offers all the aforementioned perks plus 20 extra Battle tokens per season that players can use to unlock rewards faster.

Season 1’s Battle Pass introduces the Bravo Pack Ticket, a rare item that lets you pick an exclusive reward from the latest Bravo Collection. This ticket will be awarded to Premium players who reach level 100 in this season’s Battle Pass as a reward for their dedication.

Rainbow Six Siege is out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For more R6 Siege news, check out our media page.