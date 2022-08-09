Raiders: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

With an offseason that can only be described as magical, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to extend their franchise quarterback, give Pro Bowlers Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby second-contracts, and acquire the best receiver in football – Davante Adams.

The team was also able to sign first-team All-Pro Chandler Jones, and trade Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts for Rock Ya-Sin.

Ya-Sin is a special player. In 2021, the former Colts’ cornerback was the fifth-highest graded corner in man coverage, per Pro Football Focus. More impressively, no cornerback leaguewide allowed a lower percentage of passes to be completed in man coverage. On 15 targets, Ya-Sin surrendered 4 completions; A completion percentage of 26.7%.

While most of the Raiders’ starters are safe, there are still some fighting to hang onto starting roles. Those players are the subject today; First-stringers in danger of losing their job.

Raiders’ first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

2. Alex Leatherwood

Leatherwood and Brandon Parker were fighting for the right tackle job, with Leatherwood earning the starting nod on Thursday night against Jacksonville. Since, Parker has gone down with an injury that some of the Raiders’ media feel is season-ending.

It’s important to note as of right now, Parker hasn’t been designated to Injured Reserves. In the meantime, his injury knocks him out of the battle for some time regardless. That doesn’t mean Leatherwood is in the clear, though.

The Raiders are in need of another tackle, which may open up the door for a veteran free agent. If that free agent happens to be a name like Daryl Williams, it’s hard to imagine Leatherwood retains the job.

Williams allowed 4 sacks in 2021, earning a PFF grade of 67.5. In comparison, Leatherwood, who spent time at both right guard and tackle last season, allowed 8 sacks. The ’21 rookie was given a grade of 45.0.

Even if the Silver and Black don’t turn to free agency, Jermaine Eluemunor is quietly a fighter in this battle, albeit Leatherwood is noticeably in front at the moment.

Eluemunor spent the ’19 and ’20 seasons in New England with Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels. The former Patriot started 8 contests in 2020, earning a grade of 68.0 via PFF. Eluemunor, playing right tackle, gave up just 3 sacks while committing only 1 penalty.

1. Johnathan Abram

When the Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Cowboys, they received a first-round pick from Dallas. With that pick, Johnathan Abram joined the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here’s the good news with Abram – The 25-year-old has improved each year.

Abram’s total tackles have increased each season while his missed tackle percentage continuously decreases. The Mississippi State safety has also taken tremendous strides in his quest to stop committing bonehead penalties, reducing his penalties from 6 in ’20 to 2 in ’21. Furthermore, Abram drew zero flags for unnecessary roughness, as opposed to the 3 from 2020.

The best news of all; Abram has begun to understand he can’t use his body so recklessly. In 2019, Abram’s rookie season, the Raiders’ safety appeared in one contest before missing the rest of the year with an injury. In 2020, Abram missed two games due to injuring, then reinjuring his knee.

Abram played much smarter ball in 2021, not going for the knockout blow each and every chance he got. Not only did his body hold up longer, playing a career-high 954 defensive snaps, but the veteran defensive back logged his lowest missed tackle percentage to date.

Onto the bad news. Abram is bad in coverage. Really bad.

Since entering the NFL, Abram has recorded a season-long opposing quarterback rating of 109.7, 111.4, and 112.0. The ’19 first-round pick has also given up a completion percentage of 66.7%, 81.8%, and 79.2%.

As poor as his coverage numbers are, it likely wouldn’t be enough to bench Abram had there not been a coverage specialist safety on the roster. Unfortunately for Abram, the Las Vegas signed Duron Harmon this offseason. Harmon is a coverage specialist.

Harmon has totaled 21 interceptions with 38 passes broken up throughout his career, allowing a completion percentage north of 67.5% just once in the last four-seasons. In 2019, Harmon’s last year in New England, the veteran safety was magical in coverage as he logged an opposing quarterback rating of 39.7.

If Abram doesn’t take a massive leap forward in coverage this season, expect Harmon to take over. Not only do his former Patriot buddies who now coach the Raiders remember Harmon as an elite defender who surrendered a QB rating of 39.7, but the former Patriot has earned the respect of his teammates in just one offseason.

If there’s a silver lining with Abram in coverage, it lies in the safety’s impressive 8.5 yards per completion in 2021. This number was so impressive that it ranked third among all starting safeties.