The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Las Vegas Raiders want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Las Vegas Raiders can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Jerry Jones has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Raiders have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The 2022 season was a disappointment for the Raiders as they concluded with a 6-11 record. Their performance was hindered by a combination of factors, including injuries, inconsistent play from quarterback Derek Carr, and a defense that ranked near the bottom among all NFL teams. Despite the difficulties, there were glimpses of hope for the Raiders throughout 2022. Running back Josh Jacobs had a breakout season, showcasing his skills by tallying an impressive 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Additionally, wi9de receiver Davante Adams had an outstanding year, accumulating 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

To address their shortcomings, the Raiders underwent significant changes during the offseason to bolster their roster. Most notably, they brought in new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The health of Garoppolo, in particular, is the key to the Raiders’ offense. If he can stay healthy and play at a high level, the Raiders will be a dangerous team. In 2023, the Raiders are banking on this big move to initiate a turnaround. Of course, they can also look to acquire more depth at certain positions.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Raiders can trade for.

At just 25 years old, AJ Brown has swiftly ascended to become one of the most exceptional wide receivers in the NFL since he arrived in the league in 2019. His remarkable career thus far boasts an impressive tally of 273 receptions, amassing an impressive 4,491 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns. Brown’s consistently outstanding performance on the field speaks volumes about his exceptional talent and impact.

What sets Brown apart is his innate ability to make explosive plays, particularly down the field. His remarkable speed, agility, and route-running precision make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Whether he’s streaking past defenders or leaping above them to secure contested catches, Brown’s athleticism and natural instincts consistently shine through.

In the context of the Raiders’ offense, Brown would bring a whole new dimension and become an ideal complement to the likes of Davante Adams. The prospect of these two formidable receivers lining up together would undoubtedly strike fear into the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators. With their combined prowess, the Raiders’ offense would possess a lethal aerial attack capable of stretching the field, exploiting openings, and consistently putting points on the scoreboard.

Remember that the Raiders defense was a major weakness in 2022. If they can improve their defense, they will be a much better team. Von Miller is regarded as one of the most formidable pass rushers in the NFL over the past decade. He remains a force to be reckoned with at the age of 34. Miller boasts an impressive career total of 123.5 sacks, including 8 sacks in 2022 alone. His versatility as a pass rusher is unmatched. Whether pressuring from the edge or the interior, his presence would be a tremendous asset to the Raiders’ pass rush. That unit struggled in 2022.

32-year-old Bobby Wagner has consistently proven himself as one of the top linebackers in the NFL over the past decade. He is a true veteran of the game. His remarkable career includes 1,523 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, and 9 fumble recoveries. Wagner’s exceptional ability to cover the entire field makes him a sideline-to-sideline force. He is capable of making game-changing plays in all aspects. Adding him to the Raiders’ defense would be a significant enhancement.

4. JC Jackson

Since he entered into the league in 2018, 27-year-old JC Jackson has established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. Jackson possesses a rare combination of physicality and playmaking ability. In fact, he has an impressive 25 career interceptions His presence in the Raiders’ secondary would be a valuable addition. This is considering the team’s struggles in pass defense in 2022.

These are just a few of the players whom the Raiders could trade for. Many other talented players could help the team improve. The Raiders have a lot of cap space and draft picks, so they should be able to make a big splash in the offseason. The Raiders also have several young players who are still developing. If these players can take a step forward in 2023, it will be a big boost for the team. With a talented roster at their disposal, their hopes lie in maintaining good health and performing consistently on the football field to secure a spot in the playoffs.