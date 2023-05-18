Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After moving on from Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders turned to Jimmy Garoppolo as their next starting quarterback. Rob Gronkowski, Garoppolo’s former teammate, thinks the Raiders made the perfect choice in Jimmy G.

Las Vegas signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $73 million contract earlier this offseason. Between what the quarterback brings to the field and what the Raiders paid him, Gronkowski thinks the Raiders are set up for success with Garoppolo under center, via Up & Adams.

“I 100 percent think it’s a great fit. It’s not like they’re paying him top dollar. You can put product around him like Davante Adams,” Gronkowski said. “They just need a quarterback that knows how to run the system.”

They don’t need a First-Team All-Pro quarterback, they just need a guy who knows how to operate. That’s what Jimmy G can do,” Gronkowski continued. “He can get the ball down the field. He’ll do what the coaches tell him to do. I think it’s a good fit, especially for the money that they got him for.”

Garoppolo and Gronk were teammates on the New England Patriots from 2014-2017. Josh McDaniels was the team’s offensive coordinator during that time. With McDaniels now Las Vegas’ head coach, Garoppolo already knows howto play in his system. Gronkowski thinks that previous knowledge will pay dividends for the Raiders.

While Vegas may not have paired Adams up with Aaron Rodgers, they found a strong consolation prize in Jimmy Garoppolo. As he steps under center for Las Vegas, Rob Gronkowski thinks the quarterback and organization are primed for success in the foreseeable future.