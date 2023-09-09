Chandler Jones is tweeting again a few days after he ripped into the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos. Earlier in the week, Chandler Jones launched a social media tirade against the Raiders, demanding answers about his status with the team. Jones' latest comments were much more subdued.

Following Jones' social media posts, which have since been deleted, the Raiders said that Jones wouldn't play against the Broncos. On Saturday morning, Jones offered some words of encouragement for his Raiders teammates.

“Gunna miss playing with my warriors tomorrow! Y’all boys hold it down!” Jones said, ending his tweet with the hashtag “BeatBroncos.”

Jones made several tweets Saturday, all seemingly positive. On Wednesday, the defensive end said that the Raiders sent a crisis team to his home.

“I mean, we deal with it all year in terms of having to make decisions whether they're injury-related or what's best for the team in terms of practice squad elevations or just deciding on the active from the 53[-man roster],” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said, via ESPN, when asked about Jones' absence from the team. “So nothing different in that regard. We'll just try to figure out what the best thing is in terms of how to play the game in general.”

McDaniels said that the situation regarding Jones was a “personal issue.”

The 2022 season was Jones' first year with Las Vegas. The defensive end recorded 4.5 sacks.

The Raiders and Broncos finished at the bottom of the AFC West last season.