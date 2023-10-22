After the Las Vegas Raiders were blown out by the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 7, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels bucked back against the suggestion that his team wasn't properly prepared for the matchup, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

McDaniels disagreed with suggestion that his team wasn’t prepared. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 22, 2023

The Raiders were within striking distance late in the fourth quarter before McDaniels made the questionable decision to kick a field goal to cut the lead to 15 instead of going for the touchdown deep in Chicago territory. The Bears milked nearly seven minutes of game time before kicking a field goal of their own to push the lead to three scores once again.

McDaniels speaks on his QB decision

Brian Hoyer, who started in place of injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo, threw a pick-six interception on the very next offensive play for the Raiders, effectively ending the game. Hoyer finished the game 17-for-32 for 129 yards and two interceptions on the day against a defense that struggled to defend against the pass all season.

McDaniels was asked about his decision to start and stick with the veteran Hoyer after a lackluster first half, via Vic Tafur.

McDaniels wanted to go with veteran Hoyer in hopes of a “clean” game. Won’t second-guess himself and didn’t consider switching to O’Connell at halftime. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 22, 2023

McDaniels has one of the hottest seats in the NFL, as the Raiders are now 3-4 after losing to the New England Patriots last week.

McDaniels is just 9-15 as head coach of the Raiders and has come under fire for some baffling late-game decisions to kick field goals this season.

The Raiders will try and get the season back on track next week as they head on the road to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8.