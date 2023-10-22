The Las Vegas Raiders were getting their butts handed to them by a bad Chicago Bears team Sunday when Raiders coach Josh McDaniels made an interesting decision. Down by 18 points, McDaniels decided to kick a field goal on fourth down instead of going for it from the 6-yard line.

The decision isn't getting much applause from folks on social media. Benjamin Solak of The Ringer had this to say:

Josh McDaniels' red zone decision-making is unintelligible and indefensible pic.twitter.com/xhxC04QrYB — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 22, 2023

Then Dan Graziano of ESPN decided to chime in too, arguing it was a predictable decision from the head coach:

There's criticism not only from reporters and members of the media, but fans as well. The Raiders have had an up-and-down season, with a 3-3 record heading into Sunday's game against Chicago that wound as a 30-12 drubbing to fall to 3-4. The passionate Raiders Nation fan base is frustrated with McDaniels, with his decision-making coming into question seemingly every week.

McDaniels isn't doing himself any favors with those fans. The team struggled to a 6-11 record in 2022, and the performance of the team so far this season hasn't been anything to write home about. Getting destroyed by a previously 1-5 Bears team, with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent at quarterback, is just embarrassing.

McDaniels has to find a way to start winning, if he wants to remain in his current position. He was fired from his job as coach of the Denver Broncos in 2010 after a 11-17 record. He also spent time as an assistant with the Rams and Patriots, where he won multiple Super Bowls working with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

McDaniels needs to very soon rekindle that magic to stay in Las Vegas. Or like many who go to that city, he will have gambled and lost.