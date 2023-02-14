Derek Carr’s tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders is soon coming to an end. Upon his departure from the Raiders, Carr will have a few options for the next phase of his NFL career.

The Raiders are planning to release Carr on Tuesday after the QB refused to accept a trade, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Carr would’ve received $40 million guaranteed from the Raiders had he not been released prior to Feb. 15.

Once released, Carr will not have to wait for the usual free agency period and is free to sign with any team immediately. The Saints, Jets, Panthers and Titans are all expected to show interest in Carr once he is released, via Rapoport.

The Saints were the team linked to Carr the most while the Raiders were seeking a trade. Carr even visited New Orleans to scope out the franchise. While a trade couldn’t be met, Carr could choose to join the Saints on his own terms.

New York is arguably the most QB-needy franchise in the NFL. Carr is now the top free agent and the best quarterback available, it makes sense for the Jets to be interested.

Carolina is in a similar situation, with Sam Darnold and PJ Walker both free agents. The Titans saw Ryan Tannehill’s season end due to injury and might see Carr as a drastic improvement.

Wherever Derek Carr ends up, he leaves the Raiders as one of the franchise’s greatest quarterbacks. He holds the franchise records in passing yards (35,222) and touchdown passes (217). Carr will walk away from the Raiders and search for his new NFL home. Las Vegas will get started on the process of life after Carr.