Raiders’ Darren Waller using experience as ‘recovering addict’ to try to change the world

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller got brutally honest in a recent HBO special. Waller admitted that he is a recovering addict and wants to help others get clean. In the HBO special, Waller can be seen going into underground tunnels and doing what he can to help addicts.

Being a recovering addict allows me to connect with people who are going through what I once went through. My hope is that through sharing my story and experience they can see that there is hope at the end. My experience with @RealSportsHBO is now streaming on @hbomax and @hbo pic.twitter.com/ar9VlHTO2d — Darren Waller (@Rackkwall83) September 28, 2022

Darren Waller shared a powerful message with a homeless man in the clip as well.

“Just reminds me of a saying early in my recovery,” Waller told the homeless man. “The fear of staying the same becomes greater than the fear of change.”

The Raiders tight end later explained the saying and why he feels it is important.

“Staying the same in a sick way becomes comfortable,” Darren Waller said. “It’s familiar. Really stepping into change requires you to surrender control, like relinquish control. When its time to just put one foot in front of the other, it can be paralyzing fear and it was the same way with me with my addiction. It just may look a little different for this gentleman here. But the premise of it all is really the same thing.”

Darren Waller clearly understands that there are things more important that football. He is using his previous experience to help make the world a better place.