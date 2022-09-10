Raiders, Darren Waller agree to $51 million contract extension after ‘challenging’ negotiations

Just one day before the 2022 NFL season begins, the Las Vegas Raiders and Darren Waller have struck a deal on a contract extension. Momentum was building for the tight end’s new deal in the past few days and now it is official.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Waller will be getting paid $51 million over three years starting in the 2024 season. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that the negotiations with the Raiders were “one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered.”

Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension with $51 million in new money. “This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” said Walker’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/PTuihalDd3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2022

Waller’s contract was initially believed to be worth $16 million per year but will instead be making slightly more. The soon-to-be-30-year-old emerged as one of the better tight ends in the NFL seemingly out of nowhere. He recorded 665 receiving yards, 55 catches and two touchdowns in 11 games last season after posting back-to-back seasons of over 1,100 yards.

Although the Raiders have Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow as the key pass-catchers for Derek Carr, Waller is still a key part of the passing offense. Since the Raiders’ receiver depth after their top two players is questionable, Waller should bounce back and have a big season yet again. In a division that features four legitimate playoff teams, Las Vegas will need it.

The Raiders are aiming to return to the playoffs after a 10-7 season. Darren Waller previously said that he will be focusing solely on his job despite his lack of an extension and a hamstring injury. Fortunately, he now has a new deal confirmed to be in place.